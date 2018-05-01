Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Military make preparations to brace for May 5 protest by pro-election activists

Thai soldiers at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai
The military has prepared a handbook on crowd control to be distributed to officials on the ground to brace for a rally planned to be staged by the pro-election activists on May 5 and May 19-22 to mark the 4th year anniversary of the coup in 2014.

Besides the handbook on crowd control which will conform with international standard practice, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who is in charge of security affairs also instructed the military to coordinate with the Justice Ministry to ensure that the military’s operation does not go against the principle of human rights.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

