Storms wreaking havoc across the Kingdom

SURAT THANI, 1 May 2018 (NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has assured it is ready to provide assistance to any areas severely affected by heavy rains with Surat Thani the latest province to be impacted by a typhoon.

Several homes in Pun Pin district of Surat Thani were damaged after a typhoon lashed the area around Kilometer 18 of the Asia Highway. Homes in Saeng Dee Villa village had their roofs heavily damaged by the storm and many trees in the area were uprooted. Two buildings owned by Eternity Grand Logistics Company also reported damage. Initial reports have indicated both injuries and casualties following the harsh weather.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand