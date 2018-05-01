B5 minimum taxi fare hike needed, TDRI finds

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok
A new policy recommendation on taxi reform is calling for a five baht increase on the minimum fare and also an additional surcharge for traffic delays.

Prepared by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), the proposal divides the taxi fare in two parts instead of one. The first part of the fare is the distance calculation, which has been used across the country for over two decades. The minimum fare per trip is currently 35 baht for journeys of two kilometres or less, after which the meter begins rising.

THODSAPOL HONGTONG
BANGKOK POST

