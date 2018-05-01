Cashier attacked with knife at Pattaya Bar by a staff member prior to opening

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Pattaya Soi 7
A Cashier at a bar located in Central Pattaya off of Soi Bongkot was attacked Monday morning by a member of her staff after a dispute over bar policy.

At roughly 11:00AM at the bar cashier Kanokkan Deethong-Orn, 41 years old, was giving instructions to Pikunthong Chaisen, 29 years old, along with other members of staff. Contrary to other early media reports The Pattaya News has confirmed no customers or foreigners were present as the bar does not open until 1:00PM. No tourist was ever in danger nor was the incident public.

