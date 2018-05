PHUKET: Police and Phuket-based soldiers have raided a house on Phuket’s west coast acting on information that bomb-making materials were being kept at the home.

The officers arrived at the home, in Moo 2 Cherng Talay, on Sunday (April 29) with an EOD bomb-disposal team as a precaution and began their search at about 5pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News