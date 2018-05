People along the shore of Pathiu district in southern Chumphon province were treated to the sight of a pair of Bryde’s whales on Tuesday.

The whales – commonly referred to as Bruda whales because of the pronunciation of the Norwegian name Bryde – surfaced repeatedly for about an hour near Koh Ran Ped and Koh Ran Kai, about six nautical miles off the mainland, according to Pathiu community tourism network president Somchok Panthurat.

Full story: The Nation

By Prasit Leelahakhunakorn

The Nation