CHON BURI: A British man fell to his death from his room on the 18th floor of a Pattaya condominium building in the early hours of Wednesday.

The body of the 68-year-old, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was lying on the mezzanine on the 5th floor of Lumpini Ville Naklua in Bang Lamung district when police arrived at the scene after being alerted about 1am on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST