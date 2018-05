SURAT THANI — A Russian tourist with memory loss is reportedly missing from her family on the island of Samui.

Inna Obukhova, 39, was last seen at Centra Coconut Resort Samui on April 21, a receptionist at the hotel said Tuesday. She’s said to be suffering from amnesia and could not speak any English.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English