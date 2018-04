CHIANG MAI — Park rangers are searching Tuesday for an elderly Japanese tourist who went missing in a forest on Thailand’s highest mountain.

Kinya Nakamura disappeared while hiking at Doi Inthanon with his son, according to local police chief Damnern Kan-ong. He was reported missing by his son at 1pm. Damnern believes 82-year-old Nakamura is still alive.

