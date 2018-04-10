Songkran festival exodus begins at bus terminal

Bangkok’s northern bus terminal was packed with tens of thousands of Songkran revellers today (Apr 9) as they began leaving the capital for homes prior to the long 5-day Songkran festival beginning April 12-16.

Among the Songkran revellers include the early tide of migrant workers streaming out of Bangkok for homes in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after the government advised their Thai employers to allow their foreign employees to return home to celebrate the Songkran festival in their home countries during April 5-30.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS