Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reaffirmed that the 20-year national strategy crafted by his government was not intended to put him in power for the next 20 years.

“What for, to stay on for another 20 years? (I am) over 60, already too old and should take rest,” he told students and lecturers in his speech on “Chulalongkorn University and the Country’s Drive Forward during the Transition Period” at the university’s main auditorium on Monday (Apr 9).

By Thai PBS