Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Fishermen strike over new regulations

Fishermen strike over new regulations

Fishing boat in Koh Samet, Thailand
More than a thousand fishing boats yesterday went on strike against the government’s stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Boat operators from southern provinces such as Krabi and Satun sailed their vessels to Pattani Pier in order to put pressure on the government. They said the new legislation is impractical. Many fishery operators claimed they were now afraid of sailing out to sea for fear of violating the laws.

