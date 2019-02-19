Power outage in Thalang





PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Feb 21) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from Kor En Village up to the end of Laem Maphrao Beach, Toh Kun Bay, Baan Koh En, and Baan Laem Maphrao.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



