Bangkok power line cables. Photo: Goelze (Pixabay).

Phuket

Power outage in Thalang

By TN / February 19, 2019

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Feb 21) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from Kor En Village up to the end of Laem Maphrao Beach, Toh Kun Bay, Baan Koh En, and Baan Laem Maphrao.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Tags: , ,

