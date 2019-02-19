Rome-Ciampino Airport

Rome-Ciampino Airport in Italy. Photo: Ra Boe.

News

Rome Ciampino Airport Closed Due to Fire

By TN / February 19, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Rome Ciampino airport has shut due to a fire in the terminal.Aeroporti di Roma, which manages the airport, said that the terminal was evacuated as a precautionary measure when smoke was found in a basement area.

Neither passengers nor airport infrastructure were affected, the company said.

“ADR staff are assisting passengers waiting for the terminal to return to normal operations,” Aeroporti di Roma said, Independent reported.

The airport, 12km southeast of Rome city centre, is used by budget airline Ryanair as well as other no-frills carriers.

Passengers have shared images on social media of the evacuated airport terminal.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close