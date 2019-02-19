Rome Ciampino Airport Closed Due to Fire





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Rome Ciampino airport has shut due to a fire in the terminal.Aeroporti di Roma, which manages the airport, said that the terminal was evacuated as a precautionary measure when smoke was found in a basement area.

Neither passengers nor airport infrastructure were affected, the company said.

“ADR staff are assisting passengers waiting for the terminal to return to normal operations,” Aeroporti di Roma said, Independent reported.

The airport, 12km southeast of Rome city centre, is used by budget airline Ryanair as well as other no-frills carriers.

Passengers have shared images on social media of the evacuated airport terminal.

