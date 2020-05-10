Sun. May 10th, 2020

Thailand reports five new Coronavirus infections on Sunday

Five new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been officially recorded in Thailand today, but no new fatalities. Accumulated infections in the country are now 3,009, while death toll remains at 56 with 2,794 recoveries.

Meanwhile, in the southern resort province of Phuket, Governor Pakkapong Thaveepat reported four new infections today, but CCSA spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, told a news briefing in Bangkok that the reported infections in Phuket are not part of the official numbers yet, although all four people have been admitted to hospital for monitoring and further epidemiological investigation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

