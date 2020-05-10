Sun. May 10th, 2020

Tight COVID-19 coronavirus controls at shops, markets

COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui

COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – To ensure the enforcement of coronavirus control measures among businesses allowed to reopen, government agencies have been patrolling shopping malls and other businesses, making certain of their compliance with the Emergency Decree.

At the Walking Street in Chai Nat, Provincial Governor Ronnaphob Laengphiroj has observed the orderliness of visitors and vendors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

