Tight COVID-19 coronavirus controls at shops, markets

Tight COVID-19 coronavirus controls at shops, markets1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – To ensure the enforcement of coronavirus control measures among businesses allowed to reopen, government agencies have been patrolling shopping malls and other businesses, making certain of their compliance with the Emergency Decree.
At the Walking Street in Chai Nat, Provincial Governor Ronnaphob Laengphiroj has observed the orderliness of visitors and vendors.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand