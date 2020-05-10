Tight COVID-19 coronavirus controls at shops, markets





BANGKOK (NNT) – To ensure the enforcement of coronavirus control measures among businesses allowed to reopen, government agencies have been patrolling shopping malls and other businesses, making certain of their compliance with the Emergency Decree.

At the Walking Street in Chai Nat, Provincial Governor Ronnaphob Laengphiroj has observed the orderliness of visitors and vendors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

