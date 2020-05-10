Chonburi province has no new confirmed cases of Coronavirus for sixteen days





Chonburi – The Chonburi Public Relations Department released a graph this morning stating that the province has now had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in sixteen days in the province.

Pattaya City has had no new cases in 26 days. If the current trend continues, Pattaya will reach two entire incubation cycles of the virus on Tuesday without a single new recorded case in the area.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

