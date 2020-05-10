Sun. May 10th, 2020

Chonburi province has no new confirmed cases of Coronavirus for sixteen days

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Photo: Pexels.


Chonburi – The Chonburi Public Relations Department released a graph this morning stating that the province has now had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in sixteen days in the province.

Pattaya City has had no new cases in 26 days. If the current trend continues, Pattaya will reach two entire incubation cycles of the virus on Tuesday without a single new recorded case in the area.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

