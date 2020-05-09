Sat. May 9th, 2020

COVID-19: Foreign trio nabbed for swimming in Pattaya

Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

Buildings in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya. Photo: Георгий Долгопский - CC BY-SA 4.0.


PATTAYA: Three foreigners have been detained for violating the emergency decree after they were found swimming at a closed beach behind a hotel in this resort city on Saturday.

The three — a Ukrainian and two Russian nationals — were spotted behind the Asia Hotel when local officials were patrolling the area on the first day that the beach closure took effect, said Athiwat Yungklang, of Pattaya City municipality.

