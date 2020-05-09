COVID-19: Foreign trio nabbed for swimming in Pattaya

COVID-19: Foreign trio nabbed for swimming in Pattaya1 min read
PATTAYA: Three foreigners have been detained for violating the emergency decree after they were found swimming at a closed beach behind a hotel in this resort city on Saturday.
The three — a Ukrainian and two Russian nationals — were spotted behind the Asia Hotel when local officials were patrolling the area on the first day that the beach closure took effect, said Athiwat Yungklang, of Pattaya City municipality.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST