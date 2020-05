CHONBURI, May 8 (TNA) – Pattaya city will block access to beaches at nine locations from Sunday to May 31 in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

After the Pattaya City Municipality issued the order on Thursday, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome inspected the beach entrances on Friday.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

