Last five patients under treatment for Coronavirus in Pattaya released, Pattaya area officially covid free





Pattaya – The last five patients under treatment for the Covid-19 Coronavirus have been released as of yesterday afternoon and Pattaya now has no patients being treated for the virus, says Pattaya Public Relations.

Additionally there were no new cases of the virus located in Chonburi, the province where Pattaya is located, for the thirteenth day in a row today.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

