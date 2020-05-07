Thu. May 7th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Last five patients under treatment for Coronavirus in Pattaya released, Pattaya area officially covid free

15 mins ago TN
Pattaya city sign

Pattaya city sign. Image: Trapper Frank.


Pattaya – The last five patients under treatment for the Covid-19 Coronavirus have been released as of yesterday afternoon and Pattaya now has no patients being treated for the virus, says Pattaya Public Relations.

Additionally there were no new cases of the virus located in Chonburi, the province where Pattaya is located, for the thirteenth day in a row today.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

