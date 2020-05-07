Phuket arranges transport for people leaving for hometowns





PHUKET (NNT) – As a resort island where many people come to work, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused job cuts in Phuket, resulting in many people now needing to return home. One local municipality has arranged buses to transport those who wanted to leave.

The Mayor of Chalong Subdistrict Municipality, Samran Jindapol said today the municipality has arranged buses to transport people to their home provinces; people who came to work in Phuket, but who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

