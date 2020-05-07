Elderly woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

Elderly woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium1 min read
A 77-year-old woman fell to her death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Thursday morning after a worried relative took her in to keep her free of the coronavirus.
Surinee Dokkaew, 77, was found dead about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15-storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road, said Pol Maj Than Burnachai, investigation chief at Bang Khen police station.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS