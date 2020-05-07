Thu. May 7th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Elderly woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

1 min read
38 mins ago TN
Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning

Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


A 77-year-old woman fell to her death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Thursday morning after a worried relative took her in to keep her free of the coronavirus.

Surinee Dokkaew, 77, was found dead about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15-storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road, said Pol Maj Than Burnachai, investigation chief at Bang Khen police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bangkokians return to public parks as Bangkok eases Coronavirus restrictions

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Pathum Thani Detention Center monitors potential Coronavirus cases

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Bangkok Extends Alcohol Sales Ban to April 30

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Reports Three New COVID-19 Infections, No New Deaths

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Last five patients under treatment for Coronavirus in Pattaya released, Pattaya area officially covid free

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket arranges transport for people leaving for hometowns

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Elderly woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

38 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close