Elderly woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium





A 77-year-old woman fell to her death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Thursday morning after a worried relative took her in to keep her free of the coronavirus.

Surinee Dokkaew, 77, was found dead about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15-storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road, said Pol Maj Than Burnachai, investigation chief at Bang Khen police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

