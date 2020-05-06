Thais emerge to a “new world” after coronavirus lockdown





After falling silent for more than a month under lockdown, Lek’s hairdressing salon in Bangkok is suddenly echoing to the sound of appointment calls after Thailand began relaxing restrictions on Sunday (May 3).

Lek said she is delighted that she can finally open her business again following the stress of more than a month with absolutely no income. In fact, she’s now getting more than twice her usual number of clients, she said.

By Thai PBS World

