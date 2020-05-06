Wed. May 6th, 2020

Thais emerge to a “new world” after coronavirus lockdown

Food vendor sitting down behind a food stall. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.


After falling silent for more than a month under lockdown, Lek’s hairdressing salon in Bangkok is suddenly echoing to the sound of appointment calls after Thailand began relaxing restrictions on Sunday (May 3).

Lek said she is delighted that she can finally open her business again following the stress of more than a month with absolutely no income. In fact, she’s now getting more than twice her usual number of clients, she said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

