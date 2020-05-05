Tue. May 5th, 2020

Coronavirus: Pattaya City slightly eases restrictions in beach areas

:Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

:Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.


Pattaya – Pattaya City Law Enforcement and city leaders confirmed that after a meeting this afternoon they would be slightly easing some restrictions on area beaches effective as of May 9.

Starting on Saturday, May 9, exercise such as running, biking and walking is officially allowed on the sidewalks and promenades surrounding all area beaches, such as Jomtien, Pattaya and Naklua. This follows weeks of a technical ban but the city facing various difficulties enforcing the ban. This also resulted in several arrests and complaints on social media from area residents.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Coronavirus: Pattaya City slightly eases restrictions in beach areas

