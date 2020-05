PRACHIN BURI: A German man, 60, was found dead with a stab wound to the chest inside a rowhouse in Muang district of this eastern Central province on Wednesday morning, police said.

The three-room rowhouse is about 100 metres from Bang Pakong Hotel into Soi Roman Uthit 3 in tambon Na Muang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Manit Sanubboon

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts