Prachin Buri: Motorists warned of wild elephants





PRACHIN BURI, Oct 24 (TNA) – Motorists are warned of wild elephants, roaming on a road, running through the Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri.

Head of Khao Yai National Park, Kanchit Srinoppawan said that a herd of more than 25 elephants was spotted on the road near the Noen Hom park entrance.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article