Prachin Buri: Motorists warned of wild elephants

PRACHIN BURI, Oct 24 (TNA) – Motorists are warned of wild elephants, roaming on a road, running through the Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri.
Head of Khao Yai National Park, Kanchit Srinoppawan said that a herd of more than 25 elephants was spotted on the road near the Noen Hom park entrance.
TNA
