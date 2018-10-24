Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park
Prachin Buri: Motorists warned of wild elephants

By TN / October 24, 2018

PRACHIN BURI, Oct 24 (TNA) – Motorists are warned of wild elephants, roaming on a road, running through the Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri.

Head of Khao Yai National Park, Kanchit Srinoppawan said that a herd of more than 25 elephants was spotted on the road near the Noen Hom park entrance.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

