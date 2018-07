Images of a wild bear lying dead on its back with four legs up by a road in the Khao Yai-Thap Lan National Park posted on a Facebook page of a wildlife researcher this morning have sparked an outpouring of comments from netizens angered and saddened by the loss of another wild animal from reckless driving.

The images were posted by “Anothai Boonkrathok”, who said he is an assistant researcher at the Dong Phaya Yen-Khao Yai Wildlife Research Station.

By Thai PBS