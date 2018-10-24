Police bust Lat Phrao ‘orgy,’ organizer faces up to 10 years in prison





They’re rare, but they happen: a Thai sex bust that doesn’t involve foreigners.

This all Thai national tale took place early Sunday morning in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao neighborhood, known for its hellish traffic, among other things.

Police arrested 19 adult men and women they allege had paid a fee to attend an “orgy,” as well as the woman who organized it, at an area hotel.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article