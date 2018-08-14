Foreign orgy in Lumpini Park sparks more patrols





Patrols will be stepped in public parks across Bangkok in the wake of complaints after a group of people was allegedly caught having sex in the city’s landmark Lumpini Park on Aug 7, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said.

The stepped-up surveillance follows a tweet by @jiji_winkieboy last week that subsequently went viral.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article