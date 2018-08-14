Aerial view of Lumphini Park, Bangkok
Bangkok

Foreign orgy in Lumpini Park sparks more patrols

By TN / August 14, 2018

Patrols will be stepped in public parks across Bangkok in the wake of complaints after a group of people was allegedly caught having sex in the city’s landmark Lumpini Park on Aug 7, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said.

The stepped-up surveillance follows a tweet by @jiji_winkieboy last week that subsequently went viral.

