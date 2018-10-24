Taxi Goes Up in Flames Outside CentralWorld

BANGKOK — Two people escaped from a flaming taxi early Wednesday morning across from Bangkok’s largest shopping mall.
A crowd gathered to watch firefighters put out the fire at about 2am on Ratchadamri Road, just across the Ratchaprasong intersection from from CentralWorld.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
