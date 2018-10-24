CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok
Bangkok

Taxi Goes Up in Flames Outside CentralWorld

By TN / October 24, 2018

BANGKOK — Two people escaped from a flaming taxi early Wednesday morning across from Bangkok’s largest shopping mall.

A crowd gathered to watch firefighters put out the fire at about 2am on Ratchadamri Road, just across the Ratchaprasong intersection from from CentralWorld.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

TN

