Personal reasons to blame for Brit’s alleged suicide, say Phuket police

By TN / October 24, 2018

PHUKET: A British expat in his thirties was found hanged at his home in Chalong on Saturday morning, with police putting the reason for the alleged suicide attempt down to various personal problems including issues with his wife.

Capt Somkiat Sansithi of the Chalong Police confirmed the death of British expat D. P. on Saturday (Oct 20) yesterday afternoon (Oct 23). However, at the time of speaking to The Phuket News Capt Somkiat could not recall whether Mr Pearson was 37 or 38 years old.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News

