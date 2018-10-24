Thai man puts on his own illegal show outside Pattaya bar





Police in Pattaya arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in front of bar girls – and not for the first time.

Police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet told reporters on Wednesday that one of the hostesses sitting outside the Season Chill bar on Pattaya 3 Road on Monday evening took video of Khon Kaen native Jetphinit Nonesiraj, 26, as he allegedly pleasured himself.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

