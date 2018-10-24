French Investigators Find ‘Suspicious’ Passengers on Doomed MH370 Flight

French investigators have reportedly uncovered new details in their hunt for the missing Boeing MH370 which disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing over four years ago.
According to Chyslain Wattrelos, a Frenchman whose wife and two children were among the 239 people onboard the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines flight, the screening of MH370 passengers has raised a number of questions.
Chyslain Wattrelos, who recently met with the judge in charge of France’s Air Transport Gendarmerie probe, says that French investigators have uncovered a Malaysian passenger with aeronautical knowledge sitting under the satellite communications module, hinting that he could have hacked the plane.
