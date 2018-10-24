Tourism officials looking to revive Chinese visits to Thailand





BANGKOK, 24th October 2018 (NNT) – The government is to issue a tourism handbook for October aimed at reviving Chinese tourism to the Kingdom after seeing a drop off in recent months.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Weerasak Kowsurat has made known that the O So Tho Magazine for October will be titled “End of Rains, Start of Winter” and will focus on end of year travel. The magazine will focus on attracting a range of different tourists, including those from China. The number of Chinese tourists to Thailand dropped off following a major boat accident earlier this year that claimed the lives of several Chinese visitors. Tourism authorities are now seeking to reassure all tourists of Thailand’s safety and are considering a visa waiver to attract Chinese visitors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article