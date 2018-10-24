Thai flag at the Government building
Prime Minister Mahathir arrives for talks with Gen Prayut

By TN / October 24, 2018

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia arrived in Bangkok this afternoon for a two-visit during which he will discuss with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on ways to reactivate the stalled peace talks in southern Thailand.

Mahathir, who is accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, was met at the Royal Thai Air Force’s airbase by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

