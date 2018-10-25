1,000 illegals nabbed in Pathum Thani

TO FULFIL his vow to deport some 7,000 foreigners who have overstayed their visa by the end of this month, acting Immigration Police chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal yesterday led some 1,000 officers to “x-ray” 25 locations in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.
They are seeking foreigners living unlawfully in the Kingdom, as well as drug and arms suspects.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
