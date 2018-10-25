Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck
Bangkok

1,000 illegals nabbed in Pathum Thani

By TN / October 25, 2018

TO FULFIL his vow to deport some 7,000 foreigners who have overstayed their visa by the end of this month, acting Immigration Police chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal yesterday led some 1,000 officers to “x-ray” 25 locations in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.

They are seeking foreigners living unlawfully in the Kingdom, as well as drug and arms suspects.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

