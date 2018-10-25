Victims’ kin in uproar as boats vanish

When the 2004 tsunami struck, the boat was swept inland
October 25, 2018

PHANGNGA: Families of those killed in the 2004 tsunami are demanding the transfer of a chief cultural official following the removal of two fishing boats from an outdoor museum in memory of the tragedy in Takua Pa district.

The boats, which were specially acquired for the memorial park, have historic significance because they are among those that were washed ashore in the district by the tsunami.

