Koh Lipe island, Satun
South

Search for missing American tourist continues on Koh Lipe

By TN / October 25, 2018

Teams from several agencies searched Koh Lipe and the surrounding sea on Thursday for an American tourist who went missing early on Tuesday.

Satun police, tourist police, immigration police, troops and harbour officials continued the search after two friends reported that C. A. K., 39, disappeared early on Tuesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

