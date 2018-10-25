Search for missing American tourist continues on Koh Lipe

Teams from several agencies searched Koh Lipe and the surrounding sea on Thursday for an American tourist who went missing early on Tuesday.
Satun police, tourist police, immigration police, troops and harbour officials continued the search after two friends reported that C. A. K., 39, disappeared early on Tuesday.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.