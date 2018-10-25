Over 100 Naga fireballs appear over the Mekong River

Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand
By TN / October 25, 2018

NONGKHAI, Oct 25 (TNA) – Crowds of people enjoyed watching over 100 Naga fireballs that appeared over the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Nong Khai yesterday.

The best spots to view the Naga fireball are in Phon Phisai and Rattanawapi districts.

The first fireball emerged from the river into the sky at 6.17 pm. and it continued for several hours.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

