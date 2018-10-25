Canadian charged with brokering bogus apprenticeships

A Canadian man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling bogus job apprenticeships abroad to Thai students at 150,000-baht each.
Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, a superintendent at the Crime Suppression Division, said M. R., 37, was detained on the 18th floor of the Amarin Plaza building in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.