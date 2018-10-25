Siam area in Pathum Wan
Bangkok

Canadian charged with brokering bogus apprenticeships

By TN / October 25, 2018

A Canadian man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling bogus job apprenticeships abroad to Thai students at 150,000-baht each.

Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, a superintendent at the Crime Suppression Division, said M. R., 37, was detained on the 18th floor of the Amarin Plaza building in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close