Canadian charged with brokering bogus apprenticeships





A Canadian man has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling bogus job apprenticeships abroad to Thai students at 150,000-baht each.

Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, a superintendent at the Crime Suppression Division, said M. R., 37, was detained on the 18th floor of the Amarin Plaza building in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

