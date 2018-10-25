Indian man arrested for overstaying visa, providing illegal loans





An Indian man was arrested in Phichit’s Muang district on Thursday morning for overstaying his visa and for allegedly providing loans with interest rates higher than the legal limit.

Rakesh Yadav, 21, was arrested by immigration police and officials from other agencies inside a petrol station in Tambon Tha Luang early on Thursday while he was allegedly trying to collect interest from vendors at the station.

The Nation

