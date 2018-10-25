Phuket Police campaign against foreign drivers without international driving license
Sakoo Police arrest three drug suspects, one armed

PHUKET: Sakoo Police arrested three men found in possession of drugs on Tuesday (Oct 23), with one of the men found carrying a homemade gun.

Sakoo Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Urumporn Koondejsumrit explained to The Phuket News that the first two suspects – Chayan Srinaun, 25, and Adireg Mansep, 37 – were arrested at a nearby mangrove forest after police had the men under surveillance.

