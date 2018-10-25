Apple logo at Apple Store
Apple’s first store in Bangkok opening at Iconsiam on November 10th

By TN / October 25, 2018

Apple has officially announced that its first retail store in Thailand will open next month at Bangkok’s upcoming Iconsiam mall. The store will overlook the Chao Phraya River in a centrally located space with excellent visibility on the face of the massive new structure.

A new webpage on Apple’s retail site offers more detail about the upcoming store, which will open on November 10th at 10:00 A.M. local time.

Full story: 9to5mac.com

Michael Steeber
9TO5Mac

