Apple’s first store in Bangkok opening at Iconsiam on November 10th

Apple has officially announced that its first retail store in Thailand will open next month at Bangkok’s upcoming Iconsiam mall. The store will overlook the Chao Phraya River in a centrally located space with excellent visibility on the face of the massive new structure.
A new webpage on Apple’s retail site offers more detail about the upcoming store, which will open on November 10th at 10:00 A.M. local time.
Full story: 9to5mac.com
Michael Steeber
9TO5Mac
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.