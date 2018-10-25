It’s official: cold season will arrive on October 27

Thailand will be officially entering cold season on October 27, the Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday.
The department said that average temperature in the upper northern region is steadily dropping, with the lower up-level wind changed to eastern or northeastern wind while the upper up-level wind changed to western wind.
