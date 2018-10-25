A road in Khao Yai National Park
It’s official: cold season will arrive on October 27

By TN / October 25, 2018

Thailand will be officially entering cold season on October 27, the Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday.

The department said that average temperature in the upper northern region is steadily dropping, with the lower up-level wind changed to eastern or northeastern wind while the upper up-level wind changed to western wind.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

