Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere in Pasay
Miss Universe Drops Thai Licensee 2 Months Before Pageant

By TN / October 25, 2018

BANGKOK — The fate of this year’s Miss Universe pageant, set for December in Bangkok, was briefly in doubt after its domestic financier was forced to pull out.

The US-based Miss Universe Organization revoked the rights granted to TW Investment, the Thai company in charge of making the pageant happen, due to shady practices the company has blamed on unethical shareholders. A replacement firm has since been found.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

