Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Bangkok





The Miss Universe pageant is heading back to Thailand for the third time, in a spectacular event in Bangkok that is expected to give a multi-million baht boost to the country’s tourism industry.

Paula Mary Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, confirmed at a press conference in Bangkok yesterday that the pageant will be held in Thailand again, on December 17.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

