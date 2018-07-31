Miss Universe Thailand
News

Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Bangkok

By TN / July 31, 2018

The Miss Universe pageant is heading back to Thailand for the third time, in a spectacular event in Bangkok that is expected to give a multi-million baht boost to the country’s tourism industry.

Paula Mary Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, confirmed at a press conference in Bangkok yesterday that the pageant will be held in Thailand again, on December 17.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

