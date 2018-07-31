Miss Universe 2018 to be held in Bangkok

The Miss Universe pageant is heading back to Thailand for the third time, in a spectacular event in Bangkok that is expected to give a multi-million baht boost to the country’s tourism industry.
Paula Mary Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, confirmed at a press conference in Bangkok yesterday that the pageant will be held in Thailand again, on December 17.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
