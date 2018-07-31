It’s up to Britain whether to extradite Yingluck: General Prayut





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that it’s up to British police whether they would respond to the Thai Government’s request for an extradition of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to stand trial in Thailand.

He explained that the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Foreign Ministry had had done their job in accordance with required procedure in seeking Ms Yingluck’s extradition.

By Thai PBS

