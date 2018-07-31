Karen village in Thailand
107-year old Karen spiritual leader granted Thai citizenship

By TN / July 31, 2018

Spiritual leader of ethnic Karens of Kaeng Krachan forest in Phetchaburi, 107-year old Ko-ee Meeme, registered for a Thai identity card at Kaeng Krachang district office on Tuesday after he was granted Thai citizenship.

On hand to witness the ID card registration process were Mrs Tuenjai Deethet, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Ko-ee Meeme, affectionately known as Grandfather Ko-ee.

