More than 1.5 million new vehicles registered in the first half of 2018





BANGKOK, 30th July 2018, (NNT) – According to the Department of Land Transport (DLT), car owners registered more than 1.5 million new vehicles in the first half of 2018.

Deputy Director-General of the DLT Jongrak Kitsamrankhun says that the total number of vehicles registered from January to June 2018 under the 1979 Vehicle Act and the 1979 Land Transport Act is 1,614,576, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article