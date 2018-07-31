Road in Din Daeng, Bangkok
News

More than 1.5 million new vehicles registered in the first half of 2018

By TN / July 31, 2018

BANGKOK, 30th July 2018, (NNT) – According to the Department of Land Transport (DLT), car owners registered more than 1.5 million new vehicles in the first half of 2018.

Deputy Director-General of the DLT Jongrak Kitsamrankhun says that the total number of vehicles registered from January to June 2018 under the 1979 Vehicle Act and the 1979 Land Transport Act is 1,614,576, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

