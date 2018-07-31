North: B85bn double-track line gets go-ahead

The cabinet has given the green light to the 323km double-track rail route from Den Chai to Chiang Khong in the North.
The 85-billion-baht project was tabled before the cabinet in March, but it didn’t get the go-ahead until Tuesday. The construction will link four provinces — Phrae, Lampang, Phayao and Chiang Rai — and have 26 stations and four tunnels.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHATRUDEE THEPARAT & OM JOTIKASTHIRA
BANGKOK POST
