Locomotive at Aranyaprathet Railway Station
North: B85bn double-track line gets go-ahead

By TN / July 31, 2018

The cabinet has given the green light to the 323km double-track rail route from Den Chai to Chiang Khong in the North.

The 85-billion-baht project was tabled before the cabinet in March, but it didn’t get the go-ahead until Tuesday. The construction will link four provinces — Phrae, Lampang, Phayao and Chiang Rai — and have 26 stations and four tunnels.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT & OM JOTIKASTHIRA
BANGKOK POST

TN

